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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
High/Low indicator for a predefined period - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The middle line can be configured with the parameter Middle line type as:
MID_TYPE_NONE=0, // None
MID_TYPE_MEDIAN=1, // Median, (high + low)/2
MID_TYPE_TYPICAL=2, // Typical, (high + low + close)/3
MID_TYPE_WEIGHTED=3 // Average, (high + low + close + close)/4
MID_TYPE_MEDIAN=1, // Median, (high + low)/2
MID_TYPE_TYPICAL=2, // Typical, (high + low + close)/3
MID_TYPE_WEIGHTED=3 // Average, (high + low + close + close)/4
Send Order Basic
A script used to submit market or pending orders with take profit and stop loss levels, lot size, and optional trailing stop.Vidya zone (metatrader 4)
Vidya zone (metatrader 4).
Set Fixed SL and TP
This script scans for open orders and sets a fixed stop loss and take profit to all of the relevant.I_CloseDifference_v-08
This indicator detects the currencies in the chart and compares the current close value in all the pairs of the currencies trying to understand if the currency is strong or weak.