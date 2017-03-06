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Indicators

Vidya zone (metatrader 4) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
39611
Rating:
(13)
Published:
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Vidya zone indicator using 3 prices for calculation : high, low and median.

But, if the regular Vidya was used then the zone would have ‌errors due to different momentum for different prices at same bars. In order to solve that this version introduces a modified Vidya calculation that prevents that error and the Vidya zone is error free and produces logical results.

The zone is mainly intended to use in a breakout mode ‌(ie: when the price is within the zone, that would be a no trading, or a warning zone, once when the price breaks out, consider entering the trades).

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