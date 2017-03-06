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Vidya zone (metatrader 4) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Vidya zone indicator using 3 prices for calculation : high, low and median.
But, if the regular Vidya was used then the zone would have errors due to different momentum for different prices at same bars. In order to solve that this version introduces a modified Vidya calculation that prevents that error and the Vidya zone is error free and produces logical results.
The zone is mainly intended to use in a breakout mode (ie: when the price is within the zone, that would be a no trading, or a warning zone, once when the price breaks out, consider entering the trades).
Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing.Quantile bands
Quantile bands.
A script used to submit market or pending orders with take profit and stop loss levels, lot size, and optional trailing stop.High/Low indicator for a predefined period
This indicator can show you the weekly/daily/hourly/... progress on a lower timeframe. High, low, middle and/or open-lines can be configured individually.