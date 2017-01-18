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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZigZag_OsMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The ZigZag based on the OsMA oscillator.
Fig1. The ZigZag_OsMA indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16535
ZigZag_CCI
The ZigZag based on the CCI oscillator.ZigZag_CHO
The ZigZag based on the Chaikin oscillator.
ZigZag_OsMACandle
The ZigZag based on the OsMACandle oscillator.Ticks indicator
It shows the tick price history (Bid/Ask) within all visible bars.