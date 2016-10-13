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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Inside Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The indicator determines the inside bar and marks its High/Low. It is plotted based on the closed candles (does not redraw). The identified inside bar can be displayed on smaller periods. You may set a higher period (to search for the inside bar) and analyze on a smaller one.
Indicator Parameters
- Period to find Inside Bar — the period to search for the inside bar. If a specific period is set, the search will be performed in that period.
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