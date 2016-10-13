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Indicators

Inside Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Taras Slobodyanik
Taras Slobodyanik

Taras Slobodyanik

4.9 (605)
60 products 9 codes 2 topics 2233 comments
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70343
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(36)
Published:
Updated:
Inside_Bar.mq4 (5.66 KB) view
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The indicator determines the inside bar and marks its High/Low. It is plotted based on the closed candles (does not redraw). The identified inside bar can be displayed on smaller periods. You may set a higher period (to search for the inside bar) and analyze on a smaller one.


Indicator Parameters

  • Period to find Inside Bar — the period to search for the inside bar. If a specific period is set, the search will be performed in that period.

Inside Bar

Inner Bar

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