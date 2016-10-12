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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Example of OnChartEvent() Function - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Real author:
Mohammad Soubra
This is a great beginners' example of the function OnChartEvent() & creating objects on the chart to access them for some tasks
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