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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Awesome Oscillator - 4 colors, customizable - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Awesome Oscillator, customizable, 4 colors, and some more parameters
I started with default MetaQuotes Awesome Oscillator.
I borrowed the 4 colors idea from AIMS YouTube videos. And some more parameters from other Awesome Oscillators in CodeBase.
I wanted the most customizable AO possible, for my needs.
Var Mov Avg 2016 (varmov)
This indicator is based on the moving average, but it doesn't use any standard moving average indicators.Stop & Limit Bots
Two EA's. One places Stop orders the other places Limit orders.
Example of OnChartEvent() Function
This is a great beginners' example of the function OnChartEvent() & creating objects on the chart to access them for some tasks.Inside Bar
Indicator detects the Inside Bars and marks them high/low (no redraw).