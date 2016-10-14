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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Multi TimeFrame RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Shows multi timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1) RSI indicator in a separate window.
OBz Trading Functions Library
OBz library of trading functions: position size, open, close position etc.Inside Bar
Indicator detects the Inside Bars and marks them high/low (no redraw).
Closed_WIN
Closure of all winning positions. (You can indicate a specific instrument if you want to).Closed_LOSS
Closure of all positions with a loss. (You can indicate a specific instrument if you want to).