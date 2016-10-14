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Indicators

Multi TimeFrame RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Zoltan Meszaros
Zoltan Meszaros

Zoltan Meszaros

5 (2)
2 codes 2 topics 3 comments
Views:
47809
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
MultiRSI.mq4 (6.26 KB) view
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Shows multi timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1) RSI indicator in a separate window.

Inputs

Multi TF RSI

OBz Trading Functions Library OBz Trading Functions Library

OBz library of trading functions: position size, open, close position etc.

Inside Bar Inside Bar

Indicator detects the Inside Bars and marks them high/low (no redraw).

Closed_WIN Closed_WIN

Closure of all winning positions. (You can indicate a specific instrument if you want to).

Closed_LOSS Closed_LOSS

Closure of all positions with a loss. (You can indicate a specific instrument if you want to).