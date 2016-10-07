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Stop & Limit Bots - expert for MetaTrader 4

Patrick Burns
Patrick Burns

Patrick Burns

I do not work in the financial industry. I enjoy using demo accounts and testing automated programs.
3 codes 12 topics 60 comments
Views:
28824
Rating:
(25)
Published:
SB.mq4 (21.69 KB) view
LB.mq4 (21.7 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Two EA's. One places Stop orders the other places Limit orders. The EA does not use any form of technical analysis, just price movement. EA works on any timeframe. Easy to back test and find historical winning parameters.

Code places arrow on chart for all pending orders. Top left of chart shows a running total of profit/loss.

All orders must be outside of broker's prescribed stop level. Trailing stop loss function.

In terminal, under comments, there is clear identification of order type.


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