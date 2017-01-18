CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorJSatl_Digit_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3593
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
ColorJSatl_Digit.mq5 (20.56 KB) view
ColorJSatl_Digit_HTF.mq5 (19 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorJSatl_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorJSatl_Digit.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. The ColorJSatl_Digit_HTF indicator

Fig1. The ColorJSatl_Digit_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16402

si_q_asi_HTF si_q_asi_HTF

The si_q_asi indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Bear_Bulls_Power_HTF Bear_Bulls_Power_HTF

The Bear_Bulls_Power indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

BalanceOfPower_Histogram_Alert BalanceOfPower_Histogram_Alert

The Balance of Power (BOP) indicator as a color histogram of strength and direction of the current trend, which features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.

ColorJFatl_Digit_Alert ColorJFatl_Digit_Alert

The ColorJFatl_Digit indicator, which features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.