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PriceLines - script for MetaTrader 4

Alexey Volchanskiy
Alexey Volchanskiy

Alexey Volchanskiy

I'm a programmer with more than 20 years experience. I have been developing EA since 2007. Now my interest is design of scalping EA for Metatrader 4 and 5.
12 codes 371 topics 14107 comments
| English Русский
Views:
25475
Rating:
(33)
Published:
PriceLines.mq4 (7.41 KB) view
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The standard chart grid has a number of peculiarities, that do not allow to determine the price movement at first sight: the grid step changes dynamically when switching timeframes, the step is not tied to the basic levels, such as 1.12000, like in the screenshot below.

The Price Lines script marks the price levels on the chart and supplements the chart grid. It helps to determine the fluctuations in the currency rates at a glance. It is possible to set the color, lines width and their step. The lines are automatically bound to the basic levels.

This script is especially useful on the EURUSD chart, as the price tends to "snap" to levels that are multiples of 50 and 100 points and to "drift" near them.

EURUSD

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16269

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