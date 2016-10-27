The trade panel for manual and automated trading demonstrates the possibilities of the MasterWindows library. The panel code has been automatically generated using the environment for visual design of interface windows MasterWindows for MQL5.

By analyzing the price databases of the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE type, you can make an assumption about the future price movement. The probability of such movement is shown as a scale and in terms of percentage. The functionality of the trade panel allows sending requests for the broker to execute trading operations. Market orders are used in this example. You can additionally close orders, enable/disable placing Stop Loss and enable autopilot.

Autopilot means automated trading based on the signals of the panel. The mode can be activated by pressing the appropriate button.

Input data:



input bool inp_on_trade= false ; input double inp_open= 85 ; input double inp_close= 55 ; input double inp_lot_fix= 0.01 ; input double inp_lot_perc= 0.01 ; input bool inp_on_lot= false ; input bool inp_on_SL= false ;

Fig. 1. The trade panel

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