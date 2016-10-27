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Trade panel with autopilot - expert for MetaTrader 4
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The trade panel for manual and automated trading demonstrates the possibilities of the MasterWindows library. The panel code has been automatically generated using the environment for visual design of interface windows MasterWindows for MQL5.
By analyzing the price databases of the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE type, you can make an assumption about the future price movement. The probability of such movement is shown as a scale and in terms of percentage. The functionality of the trade panel allows sending requests for the broker to execute trading operations. Market orders are used in this example. You can additionally close orders, enable/disable placing Stop Loss and enable autopilot.
Autopilot means automated trading based on the signals of the panel. The mode can be activated by pressing the appropriate button.
Input data:
input bool inp_on_trade=false; // Autopilot (On/Off) input double inp_open=85; // Threshold values for the opening position input double inp_close=55; // Threshold values for the closing position input double inp_lot_fix=0.01; // lot fixed input double inp_lot_perc=0.01; // lot as a percentage of equity input bool inp_on_lot=false; // if "false" to % of the equity input bool inp_on_SL=false; // Stop loss (On/Off)
Fig. 1. The trade panel
Recommendations:
- The MasterWindows library should be added to the \MQL4\Include\ folder. The library provides adequate operation of the interface windows you create.
- For a better display of created interface windows, use graphical schemes with a black background.
- This is a demo panel (a joke program) and is not intended for live accounts. However, you can modify or replace the BUYorSELL() signal generation function in accordance with your trading system, add position support function, and try to use it on a live account.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15933
Modification of the standard Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams. Recommended timeframe - М15.The MasterWindows Library
A library of classes for creating a user-friendly interface of your programs.
The indicator is designed for calculating and displaying the options levels on the screen.RAD - Rapid Application Development library
Rapid Application Development library.