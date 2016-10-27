The indicator is designed for calculating and displaying the options levels on the screen.



Download the СМЕ bulletin: http://www.cmegroup.com/market-data/daily-bulletin.html

Or from here: ftp://ftp.cme.com/bulletin/

Fill the input parameters of the indicator and get the options levels on the screen.



Calculation of levels is performed according to the formula:



Call = Strike/1000 + Premium * Multiplier

Put = Strike/1000 - Premium * Multiplier

Indicator input parameters:

input double Call_1_Strike = 1115 ; input double Call_1_Prem = 7.6 ; input double Call_1_Vol = 471 ; input double Call_1_OI = 1513 ; input double Call_2_Strike = 1120 ; input double Call_2_Prem = 5.8 ; input double Call_2_Vol = 419 ; input double Call_2_OI = 3016 ; input double Call_3_Strike = 1130 ; input double Call_3_Prem = 3.1 ; input double Call_3_Vol = 696 ; input double Call_3_OI = 2738 ; input double Put_1_Strike = 1080 ; input double Put_1_Prem = 1.9 ; input double Put_1_Vol = 694 ; input double Put_1_OI = 2541 ; input double Put_2_Strike = 1100 ; input double Put_2_Prem = 6.2 ; input double Put_2_Vol = 655 ; input double Put_2_OI = 3148 ; input double Put_3_Strike = 1090 ; input double Put_3_Prem = 3.5 ; input double Put_3_Vol = 286 ; input double Put_3_OI = 7061 ; input double Multiplier = 0.001 ; input string Line_Inputs= "**** Line Inputs *****" ; input int LineWidth = 2 ; input int LineStyle = 0 ; input int LineStart = 0 ; input int LineEnd = 15 ; input color CallColor = Red; input color PutColor = Lime; input string Text_Inputs= "**** Text_Inputs *****" ; input int StartText = 6 ; input int FontSize = 6 ; input string FontName = "Arial" ; input color CallText = Blue; input color PutText = Blue; input bool ShowText = true ;

Fig.1. The indicator on the chart

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