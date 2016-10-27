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Indicators

Indicator of the options levels - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Andrey Kornishkin
Andrey Kornishkin

Andrey Kornishkin

5 (2)
https://championship.mql5.com/2010/ru/users/AM2
6 products 1 article 21 codes 23 topics 249 comments
| English Русский
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32266
Rating:
(25)
Published:
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The indicator is designed for calculating and displaying the options levels on the screen.

Download the СМЕ bulletin: http://www.cmegroup.com/market-data/daily-bulletin.html

Or from here: ftp://ftp.cme.com/bulletin/

Fill the input parameters of the indicator and get the options levels on the screen.

Calculation of levels is performed according to the formula:

  • Call = Strike/1000 + Premium * Multiplier
  • Put = Strike/1000 - Premium * Multiplier

Indicator input parameters:

input double Call_1_Strike  = 1115;     // Call Strike Price 1
input double Call_1_Prem    = 7.6;      // Call Premium 1
input double Call_1_Vol     = 471;      // Call Volume 1
input double Call_1_OI      = 1513;     // Call Open Interest 1

input double Call_2_Strike  = 1120;     // Call Strike Price 2
input double Call_2_Prem    = 5.8;      // Call Premium 2
input double Call_2_Vol     = 419;      // Call Volume 2
input double Call_2_OI      = 3016;     // Call Open Interest 2

input double Call_3_Strike  = 1130;     // Call Strike Price 3
input double Call_3_Prem    = 3.1;      // Call Premium 3
input double Call_3_Vol     = 696;      // Call Volume 3
input double Call_3_OI      = 2738;     // Call Open Interest 3

input double Put_1_Strike   = 1080;     // Put Strike Price 1
input double Put_1_Prem     = 1.9;      // Put Premium 1
input double Put_1_Vol      = 694;      // Put Volume 1
input double Put_1_OI       = 2541;     // Put Open Interest 1

input double Put_2_Strike   = 1100;     // Put Strike Price 2
input double Put_2_Prem     = 6.2;      // Put Premium 2
input double Put_2_Vol      = 655;      // Put Volume 2
input double Put_2_OI       = 3148;     // Put Open Interest 2

input double Put_3_Strike   = 1090;     // Put Strike Price 3
input double Put_3_Prem     = 3.5;      // Put Premium 3
input double Put_3_Vol      = 286;      // Put Volume 3
input double Put_3_OI       = 7061;     // Put Open Interest 3

input double Multiplier     = 0.001;    // Premium Multiplier

input string Line_Inputs="**** Line Inputs *****";

input int    LineWidth      = 2;        // Line Width
input int    LineStyle      = 0;        // Line Style
input int    LineStart      = 0;        // Start bar of the line
input int    LineEnd        = 15;       // End bar of the line
input color  CallColor      = Red;      // Call Line Color 
input color  PutColor       = Lime;     // Put Line Color 

input string Text_Inputs="**** Text_Inputs *****";

input int    StartText      = 6;        // Start bar of the text
input int    FontSize       = 6;        // Font Size
input string FontName       = "Arial";  // Font Name  
input color  CallText       = Blue;     // Call Text Color
input color  PutText        = Blue;     // Put Text Color 
input bool   ShowText       = true;     // Show Text

Fig.1. The indicator on the chart

Recommendations:

  • Use the indicator as a trading assistant.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15934

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