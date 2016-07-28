I wrote this code using a lot of different ideas and/or code from this website, thanks to all of them.

This EA uses different indicators: ADX, Stochatisc, Accelerator...

This EA is optimized for USDJPY TF H4, but it can work on others if you optimize it.

The code is written from my template, so not everything is useful in this EA, you can easily use it as a basis to write an other one.

I am not responsible for any loss that can occur on a real account.