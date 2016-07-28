CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Accelerator Bot for USDJPY H4 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Sebastien Pierre Valla
Sebastien Pierre Valla

Sebastien Pierre Valla

2 codes 3 comments
Views:
34607
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

I wrote this code using a lot of different ideas and/or code from this website, thanks to all of them.

This EA uses different indicators: ADX, Stochatisc, Accelerator...

This EA is optimized for USDJPY TF H4, but it can work on others if you optimize it.

The code is written from my template, so not everything is useful in this EA, you can easily use it as a basis to write an other one.

I am not responsible for any loss that can occur on a real account.

Base64 Encode Decode Base64 Encode Decode

Simple way to encode and decode using Base64.

Elliott Wave Oscillator Elliott Wave Oscillator

An oscillator to help you confirm your Elliott waves counting (doesn't count the waves automatically)

Real Signal Real Signal

This indicator provides an easy way to find out the current direction of a pair.

Lot Rebate Calculator Lot Rebate Calculator

This script is used to calculate lot rebate.