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Base64 Encode Decode - expert for MetaTrader 4

Agus Mufaizin
Agus Mufaizin

Agus Mufaizin

3.6 (37)
1 code 3 comments
Views:
23135
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
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Simple way to encode and decode using Base64.

Use :

To encode: Base64Encode(" Input Text",Result Encrypt);
To decode: Base64Decode(" Input Text",Result Decrypt);
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