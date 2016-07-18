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Base64 Encode Decode - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Simple way to encode and decode using Base64.
Use :
To encode: Base64Encode(" Input Text",Result Encrypt); To decode: Base64Decode(" Input Text",Result Decrypt);
Elliott Wave Oscillator
An oscillator to help you confirm your Elliott waves counting (doesn't count the waves automatically)DWMChannels
Shows simple channels for daily, weekly, monthly timeframes.
Accelerator Bot for USDJPY H4
This EA uses different indicators: ADX, Stochatisc, Accelerator... This EA is optimized for USDJPY TF H4, but it can work on others if you optimize it.Real Signal
This indicator provides an easy way to find out the current direction of a pair.