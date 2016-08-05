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Lot Rebate Calculator - script for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
-
Siti LatifahMql4 / Mql5 programmer (EA,Indicator,Scripts)
Experience in forex for 15 more years
- Views:
- 21227
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
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Real author:
dXerof
This simple script is used to calculate total lot or rebate.
Input Settings
extern string StartDate="2016.04.01"; extern double RebatePerLot=6; extern color TColor=clrRed;
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