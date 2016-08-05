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Lot Rebate Calculator - script for MetaTrader 4

dXerof
Published by:
Siti Latifah
Siti Latifah

Siti Latifah

4.8 (306)
Mql4 / Mql5 programmer (EA,Indicator,Scripts)
Experience in forex for 15 more years
3 products 8 codes 5 topics 207 comments
Views:
21227
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Real author:

dXerof

This simple script is used to calculate total lot or rebate.



Input Settings

extern string StartDate="2016.04.01";
extern double RebatePerLot=6;
extern color  TColor=clrRed;
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