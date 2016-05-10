This EA is based on Forex Fraus (for M1) which was made by Dmitriy Zaytsev: Forex Fraus (for M1).

I added limitation of positions, multi-currency trading. This EA can trade five pairs together and set the maximum number of positions for each pair.

Properties: Pair Symbol and max number of positions





Caution:

If the pair value is spelled wrong, this pair does not work.

EURUSD, EURCHF, EURJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, these pairs are examples. I do not have any optimization.

I used FXCM, when I tested this EA.

If you use this EA, that's your self-responsibility.

Additional Information:

If you use XM.com Micro account, you have got to spell symbol of XM.com in value of pair, for example EURUSDmicro, EURCHFmicro.