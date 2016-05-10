Join our fan page
Trend Movers with Notifications - indicator for MetaTrader 4
28391
Real author:
Khurram Mustafa
The indicator shows the current possibilities to scalpers, trend lovers and beginners for getting buy, sell, or exit positions.
Operation Principles
In the parameters, traders will find some default settings, which are:
- Moving Average
- Relative Strength
- Commodities Channel
- Stochastics
- MACD
- ATR
- Notifications added (Email - Alerts - Push)
After finishing your settings, check out your trading chart. All will be available in one chart.
Here you will find signal for buy or sell with calculated readings of the most brilliant indicators.
I hope this will be much helpful for traders to take a step without using extra windows.
Recommendations:
- Use it on any chart with any symbol.
- I'm trying to keep this setting on my EA but still not get success well, I am trying my best, will publish after my satisfaction.
