CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Trend Movers with Notifications - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Khurram Mustafa
Views:
28391
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Khurram Mustafa

The indicator shows the current possibilities to scalpers, trend lovers and beginners for getting buy, sell, or exit positions.

Operation Principles

In the parameters, traders will find some default settings, which are:

  • Moving Average
  • Relative Strength
  • Commodities Channel
  • Stochastics
  • MACD
  • ATR
  • Notifications added (Email - Alerts - Push)

After finishing your settings, check out your trading chart. All will be available in one chart.

Here you will find signal for buy or sell with calculated readings of the most brilliant indicators.

I hope this will be much helpful for traders to take a step without using extra windows.


Recommendations:

  • Use it on any chart with any symbol.
  • I'm trying to keep this setting on my EA but still not get success well, I am trying my best, will publish after my satisfaction.
HA Arrows HA Arrows

Buy and Sell Arrows based on Heiken Ashi candles.

i-IntradayFibonacci i-IntradayFibonacci

Intraday Fibonacci levels.

Forex Fraus (for M1) Multi-currency Forex Fraus (for M1) Multi-currency

This EA is based on Forex Fraus (for M1) which was made by Dmitriy Zaytsev. I added limitation of positions, multi-currency trading.

MA Cross Alert Once MA Cross Alert Once

When two Moving Averages cross the indicator will alert once per cross between crosses and mark the cross point with down or up arrow.