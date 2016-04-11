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Indicators

Fibonacci Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Peter Eskander
Peter Eskander

Peter Eskander

4.6 (27)
11 codes 9 comments
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37976
Rating:
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This is an indicator which draws Fibonacci levels as indicator indexes.

As shown in picture, Fibonacci levels depend on the highest high and the lowest low and its succession of a specific number of bars that you entered in indicator's inputs.

Notice that in the picture above indicator lines shifted by 3 bars you can modify shifting freely from inputs.

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