Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Fibonacci Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 37976
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This is an indicator which draws Fibonacci levels as indicator indexes.
As shown in picture, Fibonacci levels depend on the highest high and the lowest low and its succession of a specific number of bars that you entered in indicator's inputs.
Notice that in the picture above indicator lines shifted by 3 bars you can modify shifting freely from inputs.
This library made to simplify calculating your stop loss.SmartTrail
This library has SmartTrail trail function that depends on the previous candle.
This library is made for experts that need to calculate StopLoss and TakeProfit without putting SL/TP points on the trade.MultiTimeFrame Indicator
This indicator help you keep 3 different timeframes on the screen to see the price action clearly on both short term and long term without switching buttons.