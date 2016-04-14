CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

XXRSX_StDev_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4199
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
xxrsx_stdev.mq5 (13.33 KB) view
xxrsx_stdev_htf.mq5 (12.58 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The XXRSX_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires the XXRSX_StDev.mq5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The XXRSX_StDev_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The XXRSX_StDev_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15231

RVI_Cloud_HTF RVI_Cloud_HTF

The RVI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Exp_SilverTrend Exp_SilverTrend

A trading system based on the signals of the SilverTrend_Signal indicator.

Exp_Stalin Exp_Stalin

A trading system based on the signals of the Stalin indicator.

XCCX_StDev_HTF XCCX_StDev_HTF

The XCCX_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.