CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RVI_Chart_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3316
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
rvi_chart.mq5 (11.52 KB) view
rvi_chart_htf.mq5 (11.25 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The RVI_Chart indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires RVI_Chart.mq5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The RVI_Chart_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The RVI_Chart_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15136

True_Range_Bands_HTF True_Range_Bands_HTF

The True_Range_Bands indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

RSI_Chart_HTF RSI_Chart_HTF

The RSI_Chart indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Stochastic_Chart_HTF Stochastic_Chart_HTF

The Stochastic_Chart indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

DeMarker_Chart_HTF DeMarker_Chart_HTF

The DeMarker_Chart indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.