Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SBVolumeAvg - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 18016
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
SBVolumeAvg is a Forex Indicator (MetaTrader 4) for calculating Average Volume on the Swing Bars by a ZigZag trend line that is bounded by two vertical lines.
This indicator may be useful for traders who use the average daily trading volume strategy.
Plot MQL signal
This script plots MQL signal history on a MetaTrader 4 chart.Hidden TP and SL
Easy EA for closing positions with profit or loss. All positions of chart's symbol are counted separately.
Close all orders once the drawdown reaches a specific percentage
This code has some functions to close all opened orders once the drawdown reaches a specific percentage of the account balance.Pivot Only
This is a simple indicator showing pivot only for H1, H4, daily, weekly and monthly.