Indicators

Pivot Only - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Siti Latifah | English Русский
Views:
34405
Rating:
(28)
Published:
Updated:
pivot_only.mq4 (4.87 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

dXerof

This is a simple indicator showing pivot only:

  1. pivot H1;
  2. pivot H4;
  3. pivot Daily;
  4. pivot Weekly;
  5. pivot Monthly.

pivotonly

