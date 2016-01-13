Watch how to download trading robots for free
Pivot Only - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Real author:
dXerof
This is a simple indicator showing pivot only:
- pivot H1;
- pivot H4;
- pivot Daily;
- pivot Weekly;
- pivot Monthly.
