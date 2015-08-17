Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
EMABands_v1_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4027
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The EMABands_v1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
This indicator requires EMABands_v1.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The EMABands_v1_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13597
EMAAngle_HTF
The EMAAngle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_EMA_Prediction
The Exp_EMA_Prediction Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the EMA_Prediction semaphore signal indicator.
EMAPredictive2_HTF
The EMAPredictive2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.EMAPredictive3_HTF
The EMAPredictive3 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.