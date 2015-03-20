Watch how to download trading robots for free
MonEx indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
MonEx indicator is the Weighted Close (HLCC/4) candlestick bar combined with ZigZag indicator (Arrow).
Last Update (Update_01 ~ 2015-07-30)
- Added option to display the arrow (True or False the arrow direction).
- Made minor changes to the candle formula.
Renko Time and Time Between Candles Indicator
A very simple indicator to display the difference in time between candles in seconds.HarmonikManual
This indicator will show the name of the pattern by placing point XABCD manually and also will search the next Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) automatically.
MACD_2ToneColor
Custom MACD indicator with 2 tone color (MACD Up and MACD Down colors).Price - EMAs
The indicator shows the distance between the open price and 3 different exponential moving averages (EMAs) in pips.