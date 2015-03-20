Watch how to download trading robots for free
MACD_2ToneColor - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance
Custom MACD indicator with 2 tone color (MACD Up and MACD Down colors).
