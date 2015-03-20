CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

LivelliSR Now - indicator for MetaTrader 4

L.Angolo Del Trader | English Русский
Views:
27303
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator shows support and resistance levels.

Like all simple things, sometimes these indicators are very useful, the indicator shows support and resistance and makes it obvious at a glance (programmed style with a "mild" to not be very invasive but useful).

At the right time you will also find a comment that will show you the last maximum and the last minimum, the public in this indicator to return to the open source community of MQL4 a small part of what I've got and the guys who are part taught me.

The indicator is all yours enjoy it.

LivelliSR Now indicator MetaTrader 4

Price - EMAs Price - EMAs

The indicator shows the distance between the open price and 3 different exponential moving averages (EMAs) in pips.

MACD_2ToneColor MACD_2ToneColor

Custom MACD indicator with 2 tone color (MACD Up and MACD Down colors).

HarmonikManual new version HarmonikManual new version

This is the improved version of the "HarmonikManual", with more attractive and easier to use.

InfoLabel InfoLabel

A simple label that shows information like Ask & Bid, OHLC prices, volume, spread, remaining candle time, local & server time.