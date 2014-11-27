The EA uses ADX, CCI, RVI, WPR and EMA. It works with all Timeframes, the BEST is M1.

The idea is to work with a trigger. Often come indicators signals, although the trend is not yet received. This is where the trigger and start the trade if the trend arrives.

The EA can trade with trigger, without trigger and both.

To optimize one proceeds as follows:

Set only ADX Strategy to "true", the WPR-Strategy "false"; Trigger and More Trades on "false"; Optimize "Main signal" settings and ADX Strategy settings; ADX Strategy set to "false" and WPR-Strategy on "true"; Optimize "WPRSignal" Settings; Enable trigger and optimize MA_Trigger values (when you like trade on trigger); Enable "More Trades" (when you like trade with and without trigger);

It will works on all time frames. When the trigger is activated, the EA only works with trigger-signals and uses the EMA for the trade. If More-trades is active, the EA works with signals with and without trigger.

if you have a good set-file found, mail me and I gladly exchange with you set-Files.

If you know improvements, mail me and I'll try to fruition this.

if you find errors, mail me and I'll try to fix them.

FOR BACKTESTING YOU SHOULD HAVE A MODELLING QUALITY FROM 99.90% AND TEST IT ON EVERY TICK!!!

Strategy Tester Report

KNUX_1.0

XM.COM-Demo (Build 670)





Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar) Periode 1 Minute (M1) 2013.01.01 00:00 - 2014.09.12 20:59 (2013.01.01 - 2014.09.01) Modell Jedes Ticksignal (präziseste Methode, die auf allen nächsten verfügbaren kleineren Zeitrahmen basiert) Parameter Basic="=== Basic Settings ==="; StopLoss=135; TakeProfit=40; TrailingStop=8; TrailingStep=1; Trailing=true; MoreTrades=true; Trigger_Enable=true; MainSignal="=== Main Signal Logic ==="; ADX_FilterPeriod=13; ADX_FilterLevel=15; RVI_FilterPeriod=20; CCI_FilterPeriod=39; MA_TriggerFast=5; MA_TriggerSlow=20; TimeShift=0; ADXSignal="=== ADX Signal Logic ==="; ADX_CrossPeriod=4; CCI_Level=177; WPRSignal="=== WPR Signal Logic ==="; WPR_Period=33; WPR_BuyRange=14; WPR_SellRange=20; WPR_ADXmaxLevel=22; WPR_ADXminLevel=15; Strategy_Mode="=== Strategy ==="; ADX_Strategy=true; WPR_Strategy=true; Capital="=== Trade Lots Size ==="; ManualLots=0.1; AutoLot=true; MaxRisk=65; MaxLot=100; MinLot=0.1; Losses="Loss- Management ( 0 = Off, 1 = Reduce, >1 = BoostFactor )"; LossManager=2; Times="=== Time Filters === "; UseTradingHours="Time Control ( 1 = True, 0 = False )"; TimeControl=0; TimeZone="Adjust ServerTimeZone if Required"; ServerTimeZone=1; TradingTimes="HourStopGMT > HourStartGMT"; HourStartGMT=7; HourStopGMT=22; DontTradeFriday="Dont Trade After FridayFinalHourGMT"; UseFridayFinalTradeTime=true; FridayFinalHourGMT=6; Extras="=== Extra Settings ==="; MaxTrades=5; Slippage=3; MaxSpread=4; Identification=35077; Auto_Ident=true; TradeComment="KNUX V1.0 by BroTrader2014";

Balken im Test 632727 Ticks modelliert 28829258 Modellierungsqualität 99.90% Fehler in Charts-Anpassung 0









Ursprüngliche Einlage 1000.00



Spread Current (18) Gesamt netto Profit 1007333.05 Brutto Profit 1392556.43 Brutto Loss -385223.38 Profit Faktor 3.61 Erwartetes Ergebnis 1963.61



Drawdown absolut 260.16 Maximaler Drawdown 452047.15 (74.71%) Relative Drawdown 74.71% (452047.15)

Trades gesamt 513 Short Positionen (gewonnen %) 326 (99.08%) Long Positionen (gewonnen %) 187 (98.40%)

Profit Trades (% gesamt) 507 (98.83%) Loss Trades (% gesamtl) 6 (1.17%) Grösster Profit Trade 29384.21 Loss Trade -97740.39 Durchschnitt Profit Trade 2746.66 Loss Trade -64203.90 Maximum aufeinanderfolgende Gewinne (Profit in Geld) 212 (370352.38) Aufeinanderfolgende Verluste (Verlust in Geld) 3 (-293151.84) Maximal Aufeinanderfolgender Profit (Anzahl der Gewinne) 596778.67 (90) Aufeinanderfolgende Verluste (Anzahl der Verluste) -293151.84 (3) Durchschnitt aufeinanderfolgende Gewinne 127 aufeinanderfolgende Verluste 2



