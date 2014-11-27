CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

KNUX V1.0 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Ralf Broszeit
Views:
19342
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The EA uses ADX, CCI, RVI, WPR and EMA. It works with all Timeframes, the BEST is M1.

The idea is to work with a trigger. Often come indicators signals, although the trend is not yet received. This is where the trigger and start the trade if the trend arrives.

The EA can trade with trigger, without trigger and both.

To optimize one proceeds as follows:

  1. Set only ADX Strategy to "true", the WPR-Strategy "false";
  2. Trigger and More Trades on "false";
  3. Optimize "Main signal" settings and ADX Strategy settings;
  4. ADX Strategy set to "false" and WPR-Strategy on "true";
  5. Optimize "WPRSignal" Settings;
  6. Enable trigger and optimize MA_Trigger values (when you like trade on trigger);
  7. Enable "More Trades" (when you like trade with and without trigger);

It will works on all time frames. When the trigger is activated, the EA only works with trigger-signals and uses the EMA for the trade. If More-trades is active, the EA works with signals with and without trigger.

if you have a good set-file found, mail me and I gladly exchange with you set-Files.

If you know improvements, mail me and I'll try to fruition this.

if you find errors, mail me and I'll try to fix them.

FOR BACKTESTING YOU SHOULD HAVE A MODELLING QUALITY FROM 99.90% AND TEST IT ON EVERY TICK!!!

Strategy Tester Report

KNUX_1.0
XM.COM-Demo (Build 670)


SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Periode1 Minute (M1) 2013.01.01 00:00 - 2014.09.12 20:59 (2013.01.01 - 2014.09.01)
ModellJedes Ticksignal (präziseste Methode, die auf allen nächsten verfügbaren kleineren Zeitrahmen basiert)
ParameterBasic="=== Basic Settings ==="; StopLoss=135; TakeProfit=40; TrailingStop=8; TrailingStep=1; Trailing=true; MoreTrades=true; Trigger_Enable=true; MainSignal="=== Main Signal Logic ==="; ADX_FilterPeriod=13; ADX_FilterLevel=15; RVI_FilterPeriod=20; CCI_FilterPeriod=39; MA_TriggerFast=5; MA_TriggerSlow=20; TimeShift=0; ADXSignal="=== ADX Signal Logic ==="; ADX_CrossPeriod=4; CCI_Level=177; WPRSignal="=== WPR Signal Logic ==="; WPR_Period=33; WPR_BuyRange=14; WPR_SellRange=20; WPR_ADXmaxLevel=22; WPR_ADXminLevel=15; Strategy_Mode="=== Strategy ==="; ADX_Strategy=true; WPR_Strategy=true; Capital="=== Trade Lots Size ==="; ManualLots=0.1; AutoLot=true; MaxRisk=65; MaxLot=100; MinLot=0.1; Losses="Loss- Management ( 0 = Off, 1 = Reduce, >1 = BoostFactor )"; LossManager=2; Times="=== Time Filters === "; UseTradingHours="Time Control ( 1 = True, 0 = False )"; TimeControl=0; TimeZone="Adjust ServerTimeZone if Required"; ServerTimeZone=1; TradingTimes="HourStopGMT > HourStartGMT"; HourStartGMT=7; HourStopGMT=22; DontTradeFriday="Dont Trade After FridayFinalHourGMT"; UseFridayFinalTradeTime=true; FridayFinalHourGMT=6; Extras="=== Extra Settings ==="; MaxTrades=5; Slippage=3; MaxSpread=4; Identification=35077; Auto_Ident=true; TradeComment="KNUX V1.0 by BroTrader2014";

Balken im Test632727Ticks modelliert28829258Modellierungsqualität99.90%
Fehler in Charts-Anpassung0




Ursprüngliche Einlage1000.00

SpreadCurrent (18)
Gesamt netto Profit1007333.05Brutto Profit1392556.43Brutto Loss-385223.38
Profit Faktor3.61Erwartetes Ergebnis1963.61

Drawdown absolut260.16Maximaler Drawdown452047.15 (74.71%)Relative Drawdown74.71% (452047.15)

Trades gesamt513Short Positionen (gewonnen %)326 (99.08%)Long Positionen (gewonnen %)187 (98.40%)

Profit Trades (% gesamt)507 (98.83%)Loss Trades (% gesamtl)6 (1.17%)
GrössterProfit Trade29384.21Loss Trade-97740.39
DurchschnittProfit Trade2746.66Loss Trade-64203.90
Maximumaufeinanderfolgende Gewinne (Profit in Geld)212 (370352.38)Aufeinanderfolgende Verluste (Verlust in Geld)3 (-293151.84)
MaximalAufeinanderfolgender Profit (Anzahl der Gewinne)596778.67 (90)Aufeinanderfolgende Verluste (Anzahl der Verluste)-293151.84 (3)
Durchschnittaufeinanderfolgende Gewinne127aufeinanderfolgende Verluste2

KNUX V1.0

LogTickData LogTickData

Easy to use ticks recorder.

Auto SLnTP EA Auto SLnTP EA

Helps trader by setting automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) on trades while scalping.

FiboStop FiboStop

Expert Advisor that moves Stop Loss according to Fibonacci retracements or expansions.

AutoTStop EA AutoTStop EA

AutoTStop EA does not work to open the orders, but only helps trader to use Trailing Stop.