Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
KNUX V1.0 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 19342
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The EA uses ADX, CCI, RVI, WPR and EMA. It works with all Timeframes, the BEST is M1.
The idea is to work with a trigger. Often come indicators signals, although the trend is not yet received. This is where the trigger and start the trade if the trend arrives.
The EA can trade with trigger, without trigger and both.
To optimize one proceeds as follows:
- Set only ADX Strategy to "true", the WPR-Strategy "false";
- Trigger and More Trades on "false";
- Optimize "Main signal" settings and ADX Strategy settings;
- ADX Strategy set to "false" and WPR-Strategy on "true";
- Optimize "WPRSignal" Settings;
- Enable trigger and optimize MA_Trigger values (when you like trade on trigger);
- Enable "More Trades" (when you like trade with and without trigger);
It will works on all time frames. When the trigger is activated, the EA only works with trigger-signals and uses the EMA for the trade. If More-trades is active, the EA works with signals with and without trigger.
if you have a good set-file found, mail me and I gladly exchange with you set-Files.
If you know improvements, mail me and I'll try to fruition this.
if you find errors, mail me and I'll try to fix them.
FOR BACKTESTING YOU SHOULD HAVE A MODELLING QUALITY FROM 99.90% AND TEST IT ON EVERY TICK!!!
Strategy Tester Report
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Periode
|1 Minute (M1) 2013.01.01 00:00 - 2014.09.12 20:59 (2013.01.01 - 2014.09.01)
|Modell
|Jedes Ticksignal (präziseste Methode, die auf allen nächsten verfügbaren kleineren Zeitrahmen basiert)
|Parameter
|Basic="=== Basic Settings ==="; StopLoss=135; TakeProfit=40; TrailingStop=8; TrailingStep=1; Trailing=true; MoreTrades=true; Trigger_Enable=true; MainSignal="=== Main Signal Logic ==="; ADX_FilterPeriod=13; ADX_FilterLevel=15; RVI_FilterPeriod=20; CCI_FilterPeriod=39; MA_TriggerFast=5; MA_TriggerSlow=20; TimeShift=0; ADXSignal="=== ADX Signal Logic ==="; ADX_CrossPeriod=4; CCI_Level=177; WPRSignal="=== WPR Signal Logic ==="; WPR_Period=33; WPR_BuyRange=14; WPR_SellRange=20; WPR_ADXmaxLevel=22; WPR_ADXminLevel=15; Strategy_Mode="=== Strategy ==="; ADX_Strategy=true; WPR_Strategy=true; Capital="=== Trade Lots Size ==="; ManualLots=0.1; AutoLot=true; MaxRisk=65; MaxLot=100; MinLot=0.1; Losses="Loss- Management ( 0 = Off, 1 = Reduce, >1 = BoostFactor )"; LossManager=2; Times="=== Time Filters === "; UseTradingHours="Time Control ( 1 = True, 0 = False )"; TimeControl=0; TimeZone="Adjust ServerTimeZone if Required"; ServerTimeZone=1; TradingTimes="HourStopGMT > HourStartGMT"; HourStartGMT=7; HourStopGMT=22; DontTradeFriday="Dont Trade After FridayFinalHourGMT"; UseFridayFinalTradeTime=true; FridayFinalHourGMT=6; Extras="=== Extra Settings ==="; MaxTrades=5; Slippage=3; MaxSpread=4; Identification=35077; Auto_Ident=true; TradeComment="KNUX V1.0 by BroTrader2014";
|Balken im Test
|632727
|Ticks modelliert
|28829258
|Modellierungsqualität
|99.90%
|Fehler in Charts-Anpassung
|0
|Ursprüngliche Einlage
|1000.00
|Spread
|Current (18)
|Gesamt netto Profit
|1007333.05
|Brutto Profit
|1392556.43
|Brutto Loss
|-385223.38
|Profit Faktor
|3.61
|Erwartetes Ergebnis
|1963.61
|Drawdown absolut
|260.16
|Maximaler Drawdown
|452047.15 (74.71%)
|Relative Drawdown
|74.71% (452047.15)
|Trades gesamt
|513
|Short Positionen (gewonnen %)
|326 (99.08%)
|Long Positionen (gewonnen %)
|187 (98.40%)
|Profit Trades (% gesamt)
|507 (98.83%)
|Loss Trades (% gesamtl)
|6 (1.17%)
|Grösster
|Profit Trade
|29384.21
|Loss Trade
|-97740.39
|Durchschnitt
|Profit Trade
|2746.66
|Loss Trade
|-64203.90
|Maximum
|aufeinanderfolgende Gewinne (Profit in Geld)
|212 (370352.38)
|Aufeinanderfolgende Verluste (Verlust in Geld)
|3 (-293151.84)
|Maximal
|Aufeinanderfolgender Profit (Anzahl der Gewinne)
|596778.67 (90)
|Aufeinanderfolgende Verluste (Anzahl der Verluste)
|-293151.84 (3)
|Durchschnitt
|aufeinanderfolgende Gewinne
|127
|aufeinanderfolgende Verluste
|2
Easy to use ticks recorder.Auto SLnTP EA
Helps trader by setting automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) on trades while scalping.
Expert Advisor that moves Stop Loss according to Fibonacci retracements or expansions.AutoTStop EA
AutoTStop EA does not work to open the orders, but only helps trader to use Trailing Stop.