Open with break MA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 46662
This indicator shows when to open positon.
If it break above moving average 5 line its time to buy and break below sell... and break more moving average 20 that more strong buy and sell.
Rule:
- buy when break above ma 5 and ma 20;
- sell when break below ma 5 and ma 20.
Stoploss when it touch again ma 5 and reversal;
Recomendation
- Use in tf H1;
- This stratagy have optimized to open with ma 5 and ma 20.
