Open with break MA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

reza rahmad
46662
(19)
This indicator shows when to open positon.

If it break above moving average 5 line its time to buy and break below sell... and break more moving average 20 that more strong buy and sell.

Rule:

  • buy when break above ma 5 and ma 20;
  • sell when break below ma 5 and ma 20.

Stoploss when it touch again ma 5 and reversal;

Recomendation

  • Use in tf H1;
  • This stratagy have optimized to open with ma 5 and ma 20.

Open with break MA

