NineTFMovement indicator gives an overview of the price movement on 9 timeframes (M1 to Monthly), accompanied by consideration trend (Up or Down or Wait).

The best use of NineTFMovement Forex indicator is on TF M15 or TF M5.

Update 01 (2015/04/05):

Simplified the code to improve the performance of the Indicator.

Eliminated the noisy signal.

Update 02 (2015/07/03):

Minor changes in the codes for indicator arrow trend consideration.