Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
NineTFMovement - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 25380
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
NineTFMovement indicator gives an overview of the price movement on 9 timeframes (M1 to Monthly), accompanied by consideration trend (Up or Down or Wait).
The best use of NineTFMovement Forex indicator is on TF M15 or TF M5.
Update 01 (2015/04/05):
- Simplified the code to improve the performance of the Indicator.
- Eliminated the noisy signal.
Update 02 (2015/07/03):
- Minor changes in the codes for indicator arrow trend consideration.
- Improved signal formula.
- Added alerts.
ATR Levels
ATR Levels indicator marks 5pm NY on the chart along with the 14 day ATR value.Delete all objects on all charts
The script deletes all objects on all active charts.
Open with break MA
This indicator shows when to open positon.Trailing Stop EA
The EA manages open position with a user defined Trailing Stop.