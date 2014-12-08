CodeBaseSections
NineTFMovement - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Roberto Jacobs
NineTFMovement indicator gives an overview of the price movement on 9 timeframes (M1 to Monthly), accompanied by consideration trend (Up or Down or Wait).

The best use of NineTFMovement Forex indicator is on TF M15 or TF M5.

Update 01 (2015/04/05):

  • Simplified the code to improve the performance of the Indicator.
  • Eliminated the noisy signal.

Update 02 (2015/07/03):

  • Minor changes in the codes for indicator arrow trend consideration.
Update  03 (2015/09/07):
  • Improved signal formula.
  • Added alerts.

NineTFMovement

