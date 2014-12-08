CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ATR Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 4

LilBill
Views:
34022
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
ATR_Levels.mq4 (3.64 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

ATR Levels indicator marks 5pm NY on the chart along with the 14 day ATR value.

Horizontal lines are drawn at this value, both above and below the 5pm close. This simple graphic gives a visual idea on how far the currency pair may move during the next day.

ATR Levels

Delete all objects on all charts Delete all objects on all charts

The script deletes all objects on all active charts.

CloseMultipleOrders CloseMultipleOrders

A simple script to close multiple market orders.

NineTFMovement NineTFMovement

NineTFMovement indicator gives an overview of the price movement on 9 timeframes (M1 to Monthly).

Open with break MA Open with break MA

This indicator shows when to open positon.