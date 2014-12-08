Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ATR Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 34022
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
ATR Levels indicator marks 5pm NY on the chart along with the 14 day ATR value.
Horizontal lines are drawn at this value, both above and below the 5pm close. This simple graphic gives a visual idea on how far the currency pair may move during the next day.
Delete all objects on all charts
The script deletes all objects on all active charts.CloseMultipleOrders
A simple script to close multiple market orders.
NineTFMovement
NineTFMovement indicator gives an overview of the price movement on 9 timeframes (M1 to Monthly).Open with break MA
This indicator shows when to open positon.