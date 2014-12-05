A simple script to close multiple market orders.

Input parameters:

ClossAll -> If this parameter is set to true, all orders (Buy, Sell, Pending orders) are close. This parameter supercedes every other.

CloseBuyOders -> Closes only Buy orders. If 'CloseOnlyProfit is set to true it closes only Buy positions in profit.

CloseSellOrders -> Closes only Sell Orders. If 'CloseOnlyProfit' is set to true it closes only Sell positions in profit.

CloseBuyLimits -> Delete all BuyLimit pending orders if set to true.

CloseSellLimit -> Delete all SellLimit pending orders if set to true.

CloseOnlyProfit -> Will close only trades in profit. If 'CloseAll' is set to true, this parameter will be ignored and all trades will be closed

Slippage -> The minimum allow Slippage. Leave current settings intact if unsure of slippage to apply.





Please make sure you enable automated trading in your terminal, as the figure below, for scripts to function.



