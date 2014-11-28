Average (Breakeven) Price Indicator

This indicator draws a horizontal line at the Average/Breakeven Price for multiple positions (blue if overall position is buy; red if overall position is sell and White for neutral).

Additional information (just for the symbol on the chart):

Distance in pips to Average Price;

P/L in deposit currency;

Net Lots (consolidated);

Total Trades (buy or sell);

Update 09.05.2015: v3.0 with few bug corrections.