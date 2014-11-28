CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Average (Breakeven) Price Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Agostinho Jorge Oliveira
57268
(42)
This indicator draws a horizontal line at the Average/Breakeven Price for multiple positions (blue if overall position is buy; red if overall position is sell and White for neutral).

Additional information (just for the symbol on the chart):

  • Distance in pips to Average Price;
  • P/L in deposit currency;
  • Net Lots (consolidated);
  • Total Trades (buy or sell);

Update 09.05.2015: v3.0 with few bug corrections.

Average (Breakeven) Price Indicator

RSI average commodity for gold and silver.

The Expert Advisor shows information about the current spread.

Trend following system with breakout of different EMA as entry signal and SL and a breakout of highest high and lowest low as TP.

This EA makes it possible to trade semi-automatically using manually pre-defined support/resistance or breakout levels.