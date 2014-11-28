Watch how to download trading robots for free
Average (Breakeven) Price Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
57268
This indicator draws a horizontal line at the Average/Breakeven Price for multiple positions (blue if overall position is buy; red if overall position is sell and White for neutral).
Additional information (just for the symbol on the chart):
- Distance in pips to Average Price;
- P/L in deposit currency;
- Net Lots (consolidated);
- Total Trades (buy or sell);
Update 09.05.2015: v3.0 with few bug corrections.
