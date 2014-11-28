Watch how to download trading robots for free
Coensio Swing Trader EA CSTV06 - expert for MetaTrader 4
Published:
Updated:
Coensio Swing Trader makes it possible to trade semi-automatically using manually pre-defined support/resistance or breakout levels.
EA sends automatically orders according to predefined trading direction which can be defined as simply as drawing a line on the chart. Trading SR and breakouts was never so easy.
EA trading instructions:
- Load EA on chart and set desired parameters: StopLoss, Takeprofit, Lots, EntryThreshold, Trailing StopLoss etc.
- Draw a breakout/trendline on chart (Insert->Lines->Trednline).
- Rename trendline according to desired trade direction "gl" = long; "gs" = short.
- Move Blue and Red line to adjust TakeProfit/StopLoss levels.
- To enable proportional risk management, set Lots=0; and e.g.: RiskMax=2 (in % of account equity based on StopLoss size).
- When FalseBreakClose=true, order will be closed when entry candle turns and closes in the wrong direction.
