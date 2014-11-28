Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
2 MA Channel Breakout - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 44121
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator is based on the cross of a slow and fast EMA_close(not drawed) for the main trend,then at the breakout( close of the candle) of high/low channel a dot appear,if is white set a buyorder a the level of dot,sell if is red.
The two dot line are the SL level (HI-LO channel calculated on xx EMA),the white is for the buy, the red is for the sell operation, the two thick line are the TP level (Highest high since XX bars and Lowest low since XX bars).
Is my first indicator, feel free to make comments or some suggest to improve it.
I use 89 for the faster EMA and 144 for the slower and 89 for the SL and TP, and I suggest to use it in 1H or higher time frame.
I wish to create an EA with that indicator,that use the last entry signal level as pending order for buy/sell and a good system of trailing SL and TP.
This indicator draws a horizontal line at the Average/Breakeven Price for multiple positions.Multi Market RSI (GOLD-SILVER)
RSI average commodity for gold and silver.
This EA makes it possible to trade semi-automatically using manually pre-defined support/resistance or breakout levels.RoNz Clear All SL and TP
Clear All StopLoss n TakeProfit on All Orders.