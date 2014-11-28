CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Multi Market RSI (GOLD-SILVER) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

RSI average commodity for gold and silver
Published by:
paulie_sk
Views:
31007
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

RSI average commodity for gold and silver.

RSI avange

Spread Info Spread Info

The Expert Advisor shows information about the current spread.

Random 2 Random 2

The Expert Advisor makes random buy/sell with automatic Trailing Stop.

Average (Breakeven) Price Indicator Average (Breakeven) Price Indicator

This indicator draws a horizontal line at the Average/Breakeven Price for multiple positions.

2 MA Channel Breakout 2 MA Channel Breakout

Trend following system with breakout of different EMA as entry signal and SL and a breakout of highest high and lowest low as TP.