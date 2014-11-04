CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Trend Testing - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Amir Abdullah
Views:
44179
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
trend_test.mq4 (8.2 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator will show trend, based on EMA200 of the higher timeframe.

This is my first indi. Sometimes we always miss to look trend in other TimeFrame Scale.

This indicator will show Trend(EMA200) in TF M30, if your current TF is M15.

When you change TF to M30, it will show movement of EMA200 in Next TF.

Trend Testing

Stufic Lite Stufic Lite

This is simple copy of STUFIC PRO strategy which you can follow as signal or buy at the market.

Close All Open Orders Close All Open Orders

This script automatically closes all open orders within few seconds.

3 Timeframe Indicator 3 Timeframe Indicator

Draws either MACD, Stochastic, RSI or CCI of 3 timeframes in a separate window.

DonForex DonchianFibo DonForex DonchianFibo

Classic Donchian-channel with Fibonacci retracement levels.