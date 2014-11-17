Watch how to download trading robots for free
Auto SLnTP EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
Helps trader by setting automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) on trades while scalping.
Saves time and gives trader time to worry about other chart monitoring.
You can choose:
- Fixed SL and TP
- SL and TP by use of daily ATR.
Input parameters:
