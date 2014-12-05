CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RoNz Price MA Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Roni Nafrianto
Views:
20894
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

MA-Based Price Candle. Viewing MA Indicator as price candle.

MA-Based Price Candle.

Recommendations:

  • Set period and method in your favor.
  • Go long if previous candle was white.
  • Go short if previous candle was red.
  • Stop-loss on previous green shadow or prevous candle shadow.
RoNz Clear All SL and TP RoNz Clear All SL and TP

Clear All StopLoss n TakeProfit on All Orders.

Coensio Swing Trader EA CSTV06 Coensio Swing Trader EA CSTV06

This EA makes it possible to trade semi-automatically using manually pre-defined support/resistance or breakout levels.

RoNz Auto SL and TP RoNz Auto SL and TP

This EA automatically sets preconfigured Stop Loss and Take Profit value on all orders with empty TP & SL.

PRSI and PCCI PRSI and PCCI

The indicator draws two indicators in separate window.