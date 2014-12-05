Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RoNz Price MA Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 20894
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
MA-Based Price Candle. Viewing MA Indicator as price candle.
Recommendations:
- Set period and method in your favor.
- Go long if previous candle was white.
- Go short if previous candle was red.
- Stop-loss on previous green shadow or prevous candle shadow.
RoNz Clear All SL and TP
Clear All StopLoss n TakeProfit on All Orders.Coensio Swing Trader EA CSTV06
This EA makes it possible to trade semi-automatically using manually pre-defined support/resistance or breakout levels.
RoNz Auto SL and TP
This EA automatically sets preconfigured Stop Loss and Take Profit value on all orders with empty TP & SL.PRSI and PCCI
The indicator draws two indicators in separate window.