RoNz Simple Scalper Rapid-Fire Strategy EA v1.03 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Roni Nafrianto
33083
(31)
This Expert Advisor is based on one of 17 proven currency strategies by Mario Singh.

The Expert Advisor uses MA and Parabolic SAR on M1 Time Frame.

  • Indicator used : MA and Parabolic SAR.
  • Timeframe used : M1
  • Pair : Best with EURUSD
  • Risk/Reward : 15 pips:10 pips

Inputs parameters:

RoNz Simple Scalper Rapid-Fire Strategy EA v1.03

Change Log:

v1.03

  • Fixed not closing order on trend close option;
  • Added Lot Risk Option;
  • Fixed Lot Minimum/Maximum/Step.
