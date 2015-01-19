Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RoNz Simple Scalper Rapid-Fire Strategy EA v1.03 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 33083
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This Expert Advisor is based on one of 17 proven currency strategies by Mario Singh.
The Expert Advisor uses MA and Parabolic SAR on M1 Time Frame.
- Indicator used : MA and Parabolic SAR.
- Timeframe used : M1
- Pair : Best with EURUSD
- Risk/Reward : 15 pips:10 pips
Inputs parameters:
Change Log:
v1.03
- Fixed not closing order on trend close option;
- Added Lot Risk Option;
- Fixed Lot Minimum/Maximum/Step.
Visual Order Processing
Order_EA is a simple visual oriented program that uses drag & drop scripts to control order processing.OHLC Range
Draws two labels: Open-Close and High-Low range of the last closed candle left of the current candle.
Trailing
The Expert Advisor can be used for Trailing and hidden Take Profit/Stop Loss.Stohastic to CSV for MatLab
This indicator exports the indicator values in CSV to use for MATLAB analysis with neural network, SVM, KNN, fuzzy.