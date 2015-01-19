RoNz Simple Scalper Rapid-Fire Strategy EA v1.03

This Expert Advisor is based on one of 17 proven currency strategies by Mario Singh.

The Expert Advisor uses MA and Parabolic SAR on M1 Time Frame.

Indicator used : MA and Parabolic SAR.

Timeframe used : M1

Pair : Best with EURUSD

Risk/Reward : 15 pips:10 pips

Inputs parameters:





Change Log:

v1.03