CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DonForex MinInfo - indicator for MetaTrader 4

DonFx
Views:
39391
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
DF-MinInfo.mq4 (6.9 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Some basic information which every trader needs.

This indicator is tick- and timer-based also, so you don't have to wait for a new tick to update the time value! It is very useful for display of remaining time.

  • Price display in large font size (last digit is in different color!);
  • Price color changes according to price moving's direction;
  • Spread;
  • Time left to bar end (timer based!);
  • Color and position settings.

Other DonForex tools can be found on the MetaTrader 4 Market.

DonForex MinInfo

СloseAll СloseAll

A collection of scripts for closing various types of orders.

MACD Momentum MACD Momentum

MACD Momentum indicator (The Red line is the Momentum 10 of the histogram MACD, smoothed 3).

Zero Lag Timer Zero Lag Timer

Implementation of zero lag countdown timer.

Currency Correlation Currency Correlation

Correlation(strength) between eight currencies & Gold.