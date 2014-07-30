DonForex MinInfo

Some basic information which every trader needs.

This indicator is tick- and timer-based also, so you don't have to wait for a new tick to update the time value! It is very useful for display of remaining time.

Price display in large font size (last digit is in different color!);

display in large font size (last digit is in different color!); Price color changes according to price moving's direction;

according to price moving's direction; Spread;

Time left to bar end (timer based!);

left to bar end (timer based!); Color and position settings.

Other DonForex tools can be found on the MetaTrader 4 Market.