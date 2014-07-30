Watch how to download trading robots for free
DonForex MinInfo - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Some basic information which every trader needs.
This indicator is tick- and timer-based also, so you don't have to wait for a new tick to update the time value! It is very useful for display of remaining time.
- Price display in large font size (last digit is in different color!);
- Price color changes according to price moving's direction;
- Spread;
- Time left to bar end (timer based!);
- Color and position settings.
Other DonForex tools can be found on the MetaTrader 4 Market.
