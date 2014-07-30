CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Zero Lag Timer - indicator for MetaTrader 4

William Kreider
Views:
35358
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

William Kreider (madhatt30)

This time is for the most part a Zero Lag, by that I mean there is no pausing during the countdown period.

I'm devising additional code to account for no data when a new bar should have formed, but during the bar if there is no data coming in it will still count down. This has been achieved via a short algorithm that utilizes the current system time instead of the server time.

Zero Lag Timer (Well Sort Of)

Recommendations:

This indicator works fine, but be sure that you are connected to the time server and synch your computers time.

NOTE: as of right now those of you who are a day ahead of behind may run into some issues but I'm working on that as well.

Please feel free to leave a comment or what you think about this indicator.

DonForex MinInfo DonForex MinInfo

Some basic information which every trader needs.

СloseAll СloseAll

A collection of scripts for closing various types of orders.

Currency Correlation Currency Correlation

Correlation(strength) between eight currencies & Gold.

Quickly Open Charts with Different Timeframes Quickly Open Charts with Different Timeframes

Easy script to help analyze specified symbol, it opens 8 new charts with different periods and applies a specified template.