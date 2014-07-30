Watch how to download trading robots for free
Currency Correlation - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The indicator plots the correlation(strength) between eight currencies and Gold.
Select one of the following indicators for calculation:
- Moving Average
- Moving Average Convergence/Divergence
- Stochastic Oscillator
- Relative Strength Index
- Commodity Channel Index
- Relative Vigour Index
- DeMarker
- Momentum
- Money Flow Index
