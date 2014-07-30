CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Currency Correlation - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ernst Van Der Merwe
Views:
71539
Rating:
(32)
Published:
Updated:
Correlate.mq4 (24.81 KB) view
OnTick.mq4 (1.74 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator plots the correlation(strength) between eight currencies and Gold. 

Select one of the following indicators for calculation:

  • Moving Average
  • Moving Average Convergence/Divergence
  • Stochastic Oscillator
  • Relative Strength Index
  • Commodity Channel Index
  • Relative Vigour Index
  • DeMarker
  • Momentum
  • Money Flow Index


correlate

Zero Lag Timer Zero Lag Timer

Implementation of zero lag countdown timer.

DonForex MinInfo DonForex MinInfo

Some basic information which every trader needs.

Quickly Open Charts with Different Timeframes Quickly Open Charts with Different Timeframes

Easy script to help analyze specified symbol, it opens 8 new charts with different periods and applies a specified template.

Bollinger Breakout EURUSD M15 Bollinger Breakout EURUSD M15

Break out strategy based on Bollinger Bands.