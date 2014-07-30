CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Moving Avreage - indicator for MetaTrader 4

mazen nafee
MVA.mq4 (3.08 KB)
Once the price closes above or below the two moving (60 &100) a signal is generated. Signal must be generated ONLY in-case the price closes above/below the TWO lines.

Moving Avreage

