Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Forex Indicator Black & White Beauty Win ~ BBWin - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 31473
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
BBWin is the Bollinger Bands® indicator in the separate window with trend lines.
Close@Profit
Expert Advisor that closes orders after defined profit or loss.Time Filter Library
The function will filter the trade positon. If the current time in the time you set, the function will return true.
Moving Avreage
Once the price closes above or below the two moving (60 &100) a signal is generated. Signal must be generated ONLY in-case the price closes above/below the TWO lines.Oscillators on Chart
A few oscillators (RSI, CCI & PercentRange) drawn in the chart window.