The function will filter the trade positon. If the current time in the time you set, the function will return true.

Expert Advisor that closes orders after defined profit or loss.

Once the price closes above or below the two moving (60 &100) a signal is generated. Signal must be generated ONLY in-case the price closes above/below the TWO lines.

A few oscillators (RSI, CCI & PercentRange) drawn in the chart window.