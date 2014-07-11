Watch how to download trading robots for free
Close@Profit - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 68720
Close@Profit is an EA that close orders after defined profit or loss.
You can define if to close only trades on current symbol or to close all orders on all symbols, to close only opened trades or also delete pending orders.
Based on Close at Profit idea from Matus German but including Commissions, Swaps and changes in UI.Input variables
- UseProfitToClose = true; - if it is true the EA will close trades when the profit is greater than defined profit to close
- ProfitToClose = 100; - the defined profit in account currency, when close trades
- UseLossToClose = false; - if it is true the EA will close trades when the loss is greater than defined loss to close
- LossToClose = 100; - the defined loss in account currency, when close trades
- AllSymbols = true; - if it is true the EA closes trades on all symbols, if false- only on current symbol where EA is attached
- PendingOrders = true; - if it is true the EA closes also pending orders, on all symbols or current symbol depends on AllSymbols setting
- MaxSlippage = 3; - maximal allowed slippage in pip
- LegendColor = White; - color of label text
- VariablesColor = Gold; - color of variables
- FontSize = 8; - Font size
