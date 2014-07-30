CodeBaseSections
Indicators

MTF EMA 20 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Joca
Published by:
Agostinho Jorge Oliveira
Views:
32306
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
This indicator helps to find possible support/resistance areas after a trend has developed (normally first pullback ends at EMA's region).

It shows the value for EMA 20 from M1 to MN1 timeframes.

MTF EMA 20

