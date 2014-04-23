Join our fan page
MAC3D Custom Indicator. - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 72914
Author:
Marco vd Heijden.
This indicator draws a 3 Dimensional MAC3D ribbon on the chart, it clearly shows possible entry and exit signals when price goes above or drops below the user defined values.
It also shows when the price is moving above or below global slow moving average settings.
Also included are selectable Price Alerts, for example when a new High or a new Low is hit or when price crosses input MAC3D values.
Finally the code allows you to set up some Chart features as well.
I first made an image of what it needed to look like and then i wrote the code.
