Indicators

MAC3D Custom Indicator. - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Marco vd Heijden
Views:
72914
Rating:
(58)
Published:
Updated:
Heijden_MAC3D.mq4 (13.57 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author:

Marco vd Heijden.

This indicator draws a 3 Dimensional MAC3D ribbon on the chart, it clearly shows possible entry and exit signals when price goes above or drops below the user defined values.

It also shows when the price is moving above or below global slow moving average settings.

Also included are selectable Price Alerts, for example when a new High or a new Low is hit or when price crosses input MAC3D values.

Finally the code allows you to set up some Chart features as well.

I first made an image of what it needed to look like and then i wrote the code.


