Indicator RDS2689SignalAlerts

Indicator RDS2689SignalAlertsThis indicator will write the price of Pivot Point on the trading chart, ranging from Price Support 6 to Price Resistance 6.When prices change, or pass one of Pivot Price level, the indicator will be given alerts:Message Alert (Print on message alerts MT4 default panel)Sound Alerts, and / oreMail Alerts.In addition, the indicators will also provide at each level (Day Level Signal) and Day Prime Signal (means the price trend on that day and at that time).You can also display the Horizontal line (true or false):Horizontal line consists of:Open Price today (Day Open Price)Highest Price todayLowest Price todayMid Price todayPivot Price today, andFibonacci Retracement Line level (only one level), which will adjust itself according to the last price change.This indicator used on all timeframes.















