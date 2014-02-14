CodeBaseSections
Experts

Turtle Trader - expert for MetaTrader 4

Thrinai
Views:
62943
Rating:
(32)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author:

Thrinai Chankong

Update : OrderModify and Profit factor

Currency : EURUSD Time Frame : 1m
Initial deposit : $300
Profit factor : 1.34

Strategy Tester Report



Use Custom Indicator :
CHO.mq4


Copy to : <Path of Meta Trader>\Indicators

Expert Advisor : TurtleTraderV1.0.1.mq4 Copy to : <Path of Meta Trader>\Experts




