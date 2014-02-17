CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Multi Time Frame Bars Visualization v1.6 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Agostinho Jorge Oliveira
Views:
63897
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Multi Time Frame Bars on a single chart.

Note: to see the label of each bar (M1, M15, M30, etc) select "Show Object Descriptions" at Common Tab (Chart properties).

Edit: v1.4 with this new features:

  1. New parameters to improve visibility:
    • "offset" -> distance to the first bar
    • "step" -> distance between bars
  2. Now with "yearly bar".
  3. Now with Monthly, Weekly and Daily Pivot Points (if "pivots" parameter = true)

Sorry for the delay...had been sick.

Edit:

  • v1.5: bug correction (YearOpen) and added "Year Stats" (if "stats" parameter =true);
  • v1.6 (Jan 2016): bug correction (YearLow and YearHigh values).

 

 MTF Visualization V1.5


