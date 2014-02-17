Multi Time Frame Bars on a single chart.

Note: to see the label of each bar (M1, M15, M30, etc) select "Show Object Descriptions" at Common Tab (Chart properties).

Edit: v1.4 with this new features:

New parameters to improve visibility: "offset" -> distance to the first bar

"step" -> distance between bars Now with "yearly bar". Now with Monthly, Weekly and Daily Pivot Points (if "pivots" parameter = true)

Sorry for the delay...had been sick.

Edit: