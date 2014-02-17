Watch how to download trading robots for free
Multi Time Frame Bars Visualization v1.6 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 63897
-
Multi Time Frame Bars on a single chart.
Note: to see the label of each bar (M1, M15, M30, etc) select "Show Object Descriptions" at Common Tab (Chart properties).
Edit: v1.4 with this new features:
- New parameters to improve visibility:
- "offset" -> distance to the first bar
- "step" -> distance between bars
- Now with "yearly bar".
- Now with Monthly, Weekly and Daily Pivot Points (if "pivots" parameter = true)
Sorry for the delay...had been sick.
Edit:
- v1.5: bug correction (YearOpen) and added "Year Stats" (if "stats" parameter =true);
- v1.6 (Jan 2016): bug correction (YearLow and YearHigh values).
